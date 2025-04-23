'AITA for backing out of giving a speech at my stepdad’s funeral after reading a letter he left me?'

Now, some family are saying that I was cold. That I let him down on the day it mattered most. My mum hasn’t pushed, but I think she knows something’s up. I still don’t really know how to feel.

Part of me feels like I let him down. But another part of me feels like he let me down first. And it didn’t feel right to stand up there and talk about how much he meant to me when all I could think about was how, at the start, he didn’t even want me in his life. So yeah. AITA for backing out of the speech after reading that?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s post:

