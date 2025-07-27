Airbnb host publicly shames guests for complaining about being filmed. 'We were human zoo exhibits.' AITA?

Me (30M) and a group of friends rented a house for the weekend in a small rural town somewhere inland, in a hot-ass part of the country where the sun feels like personal aggression and everyone pays in USD. The kind of place where the cows outnumber the people and gossip travels faster than Wi-Fi.

We get there and the house is completely open. Not like “keys under a rock”, I mean door wide open, zero human in sight. Eventually, an older woman shows up (really sweet, very welcoming) and says she’s the mother of the guy who rents the place. All good vibes.

She gives us just one heads-up:

“Please don’t be too loud. The neighbors are older and tend to call the police if you even sneeze after 10pm.”

Fair enough. We were already planning a chill weekend. We kept the music low, cleaned up after ourselves, no parties, no yelling. Just pool, snacks, and bad karaoke inside.

But THEN…