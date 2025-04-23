Baker refuses to make sister-in-law's wedding cake, 'this is my LIVELIHOOD.' AITA?

So earlier this month, she asked if I’d make her wedding cake. I said sure and asked what she had in mind. She sent over inspo pics of a four-tier cake with smooth buttercream, floral piping, and real flowers on top and cascading down one side.

She wanted it to be a chocolate sponge with raspberry filling in terms of taste. Plus, she wanted for me it to deliver to the venue myself on the morning of the wedding rather than picking it up the day before herself.

After we got done discussing everything, I gave her a quote over the phone with a generous family discount, and SIL replied almost instantly, that she didn't think I'd be charging her and the cake would essentially be a wedding gift.