Bakery owner demands future MIL/employee show up at her scheduled time, 'it was insulting.' AITA?

I had the oven on and time to kill so I just started doing some of the prep to get ahead of the game. I figured since she was going to be late, I might as well utilize the time I had. My fiancée's mom showed up at 5:58. When she got there she asked why I was baking.

I said I just figured I could get ahead of the game rather then let the dough sit. She asked me if I had a problem with her being late. I said I have no issues, I would just appreciate if the next time she could give me 24 hour notice of when she plans to come work so I can plan accordingly.