'AITA for telling my daughter she can’t bring her boyfriend to Thanksgiving?'

After thinking about it for a few days, I told her no. I explained that Thanksgiving is stressful enough without worrying about Jake criticizing the meal or making anyone feel judged. I said I wanted this day to be about family, tradition, and enjoyment, not navigating dietary debates or awkward tension.

Mia was furious. She accused me of being unfair and disrespectful, saying that Jake is an important part of her life and should be treated as such. She argued that I’m making assumptions about his behavior without giving him a chance to prove he can behave.

I tried to explain that it’s not personal I just want to avoid conflict. But Mia wouldn’t hear it. She said I was being rigid and controlling, and now she’s threatening not to come at all if Jake isn’t welcome.