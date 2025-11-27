'I banned my sick family from my Thanksgiving. AITA?'

So my nephew was diagnosed with hand foot and mouth about week and a half to two weeks ago. We also found out the other day that my sister and her husband have recently contracted it from their son. I should add they live with my parent's. But because they also have HFM, it was decides that Thanksgiving would be moved to my house but they said they wouldn't come...
Well my mom just called me today to inform me that my sister, her husband and their son will be joining us at my house. I told my mom that I did not want them in my house because they're still contagious at this point. I have four children one of which gets sick easily and the last time it was in my house my 3 older kids were out of school for weeks.
They all reacted badly and had blisters as well as severely peeling skin that bled. My mom then said that they will be gloved up and sitting at a table separate from everyone else, however their son will have free roam of my home.
He's under two and there for gets into stuff and still puts things in his mouth. I told them if they were so set on coming to my house for Thanksgiving why couldn't have it at their house.
My mom said "because then they would have to sanitize everything." I said it was unfair that they weren't willing to sanitize their house to make it to where people could come over but they wanted to come to my house and infect my household.
My mom then started to cry said she wouldn't have this conversation with me and hung up. So am I the ahole for telling my mom that they're being selfish and I don't want them in my house?
NOTE: I wanted to add this since a couple people have been asking why is it even a question, why would I allow anyone from that household into my home. They are providing 100% of the Thanksgiving meal. Also my husband and I are in some legal trouble that my parents are giving us a gift that will help us relieve that situation.
However my family is the type that if I tell my mom no to anything even if it is the reasonable answer she will renege on her promises and take the gift back. That's why I'm considering allowing my mom and my dad to still come over for Thanksgiving. But I put my foot down with my sister and her family.
If I wasn't so reliant on their help I would 100% just cancel the entire holiday, we also can't reschedule due to this being 100% on my parents. The only thing I have say in is my home.
FlounderKind8267 said:
I guarantee you they will not attempt a single good practice at preventing the spread of disease. They're just saying that to get what they want. Tell them to have their own diseased holiday this year. NTA.
Slimkidd2024 said:
NTA NTA NTA Op stand your ground.
labsnabys said:
NTA, do not allow them to come to your house. Honestly, you also should not have your parents at your house since they all live together. Sorry!
grayblue_grrl said:
No effing way! What is it with people who think they can spread disease?
It's okay because it's them? People who hide zombie bites are under represented in the movies is all I have to say. NTA.
ProjectGlum9090 said:
NTA - especially since one of your kids gets sick easily. Me and my family missed out on Christmas with the extended family a few years due to us having Covid. It’s not fair on you guys.
Hot-Care7556 said:
NTA Good lord that is the hardest NO I have heard in a while
Talked to my dad and sister. THEY ARE NOT COMING OVER. My sister got defensive but my dad put his foot down on my behalf. He's also going to talk with my mom and calm everything down. Thanksgiving will happen some other day when people aren't contagious.