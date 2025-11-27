'I banned my sick family from my Thanksgiving. AITA?'

He's under two and there for gets into stuff and still puts things in his mouth. I told them if they were so set on coming to my house for Thanksgiving why couldn't have it at their house.

My mom said "because then they would have to sanitize everything." I said it was unfair that they weren't willing to sanitize their house to make it to where people could come over but they wanted to come to my house and infect my household.

My mom then started to cry said she wouldn't have this conversation with me and hung up. So am I the ahole for telling my mom that they're being selfish and I don't want them in my house?