'AITA for banning my brother and SIL from my wedding?' UPDATED 3X

NOTE: I come from a big family...my parents have 7 children. When we were little some stuff happened (my brother did things) I don't feel very comfortable to elaborate but some things were bad to say the least...When I finally came forward with everything that happened no one believed me because I had "no physical proof."

I went through years of therapy to process all that happened and the disbelief I got from my parents. My brother married his wife this summer. First I didn't get an invite at all but didn't think much of it. I kindly asked why I was the only one who wasn't invited out of my whole family.