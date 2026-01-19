'AITA for banning my family friend and her son from coming over again until she replaces what her son broke?'

Update: Someone had asked what do I collect, my collection is of Geeki Tikis which are tiki glasses that are made to look like characters from movies and tv shows, last year my most recent addition was the Star Wars Landspeeder one that has a mini Luke and R2-D2.

The update wise, the friend I mentioned she called to say she found out today that her husband had helped reimburse the payment I paid for the repairs. She asked since her husband helped pay the reimbursement can she and her sons come back over again.

I asked if her sons are ready to apologize for both manipulating the other and for not listening to me as well is she ready to apologize for not telling her son to stop going back and forth to the room where the tiki display cabinet is.