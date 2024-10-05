'AITA For Banning My MIL From My Halloween Wedding?'

Finally my fiancé put his foot down. Nothing for months about her changing anything. This the call happened. You see, my MIL doesn't really like me. She's always talking about my fiancé's ex-wife is so much better than me and why did he let her leave him? My MIL is rich and she's always looking down on me.

Now my fiancé and I get along well with his ex, they got a divorce due to different reasons, one being different life plans. The call in question was from his ex-wife! She was calling about how she's happy we sent her an invite to the wedding and she will try to clear her schedule so she can make it.