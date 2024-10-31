'AITA for banning my mom from the delivery room after she put my unborn baby at risk?' UPDATED

So here we are, 9 months pregnant with another boy. We are so excited to meet him, despite the fear of possible illness. The last few weeks of pregnancy have been difficult and have taken a toll on my mental health. The stress of potentially another child with the same illness is a significant factor in this. I am being induced tonight, and should go into labour in the morning.

I have asked my mother to be prepared to come into the delivery room again in case I need her. My parents live next to the hospital while we live an hour away, so we agreed to have dinner at their house before presenting to hospital.