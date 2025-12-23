'AITA for banning my mum from spending Christmas with us because of what she said about my son?' UPDATED

When we enrolled him in at preschool at 3 years old, the staff there thought he should get an autism assessment based on how he reacted and how his development was going. I went privately to get this as the NHS has massively long waiting lists.

So long story short they think he could be autistic but is definitely neurodivergent in some capacity we always knew he would be because of his history so this wasn’t a shock.

So my mum is 60 and she hasn’t really interacted much with my children as she lives far away. I did notice when she would come over she favoured my youngest son and would kind of prioritise him.