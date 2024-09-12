'AITA for banning my husband from the delivery room after he complained about having girls?' UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my husband into the delivery room?"

My husband and I planned on having 3 kids, but that was more difficult than we thought. Our miracle daughter is 4, and we wanted to try and give her a little brother or sister. Well, we’re having more than 3 kids. There’s gonna be 4 of them, as I’m pregnant with triplets! My husband and I were ecstatic about this!

Right now I’m 6 months along, so we thought we’d do a zoom meeting with our family to announce their gender (we also surprised them by telling them it’s triplets!) Baby A was a girl, and my husband and I were both super excited. Baby B was also a girl, and we were still beaming about it. Baby C is another girl, and we were both really excited about it.