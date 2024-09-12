'AITA for banning my husband from the delivery room after he complained about having girls?' UPDATED

My husband and I planned on having 3 kids, but that was more difficult than we thought. Our miracle daughter is 4, and we wanted to try and give her a little brother or sister. Well, we’re having more than 3 kids. There’s gonna be 4 of them, as I’m pregnant with triplets! My husband and I were ecstatic about this!
Right now I’m 6 months along, so we thought we’d do a zoom meeting with our family to announce their gender (we also surprised them by telling them it’s triplets!) Baby A was a girl, and my husband and I were both super excited. Baby B was also a girl, and we were still beaming about it. Baby C is another girl, and we were both really excited about it.
Until the meeting ended. As soon as it ended, he went off to his office to sulk. I wasn’t sure why, so I asked him what was wrong. He said, “I just wish you’d given me one boy, so I could do stuff with him.” I told him “You can do stuff with your daughters, too.” He replied, “No, the girls will only want to play dress-up. I wish you gave me one boy instead of three girls.”
I was furious. He’d rather give up our three girls for one boy, even with him knowing how difficult it was for us to have any children at all. I yelled at him and told him he didn’t deserve a boy if it meant he’d ignore his girls. Well, he texted his mother about our fight, and she was mad at him. She texted me to tell me that four girls were lovely, and she’s ashamed of how her son acted.
Yesterday, I was on the phone with my mom, and she brought up how excited she was for the triplets to arrive, and she asked if I wanted her in the room when I was giving birth, or if I wanted her to stay in the waiting room. I told her she’s the only person I want in the room with me.
My husband was extremely hurt by this, and asked why. I told him that if he can’t appreciate his daughters, he has no right to be there when they’re born. He did not take that well. He started apologizing, crying, telling me he was wrong, but they were his daughters too and he wanted to be there. I’m not changing my stance on this one, he will not be in the delivery room.
He thinks I’m being unreasonable because I’m not letting him see his daughters being born. I think it’s my choice who’s in that room, and I don’t want him in there after he said he’d trade our girls for a son. AITA?