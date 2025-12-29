'Banning my in-laws from the delivery room sent my MIL to emergency therapy. AITA?'

My parents also thought about getting a hotel but are more fly by the seat if their pants people so were playing it by ear (this is happening in a major city so finding a room would not be difficult). I had my parents and my husband in the labor room. My plan was to just have my husband for the actual birth but for the induction waiting around (which is a long process)...

I thought it was nice to have my parents who I’m very close with. More of a distraction than anything else. The hospital allowed only two visitors and a support person so we were at the max. They also had a rule that you couldn’t switch visitors out in the labor room. You could later in postpartum, but for labor you had to pick your people.