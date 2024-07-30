'AITA for banning my nephew from my place until my sister replaces the stuff he broke?' UPDATED

I told him it's a hands-off because I will need to wear it for an office party later, and that I wouldn't have any backup because he just broke my eyeglasses. An hour before the party, all I have to do is wear my contact lenses... et voila! It's missing. When I asked my nephew, he admitted to have dropped it. We looked for it to no avail, and I ended up not being able to go to the office party.

This is the only time I got really mad. I got mad that he didn't listen to me for the nth time and that he didn't even bother picking it up after dropping it, because to me that shows his lack of respect to me.