'AITA for banning my wife’s Disney-divorce friend’s plug-ins from our house?' UPDATED

My wife’s friend Melissa (49f) is staying with us for a few weeks while she sorts her life out. We have a large home and are very happy to have houseguests. She’s leaving her husband after 25 years of marriage because she wants to move to LA and work at Disneyland. This sounds like the plot of a bad sitcom, but I'm afraid it's it’s real.
Both she and her husband are equally culpable for the failure of their marriage, and really bring out the worst in one another. Their relationship has been in a state for as long as I've known them. The problem is Melissa showed up with an arsenal of room scents and sprays, and plugins.
The smell (teenage girl with a side of forever chemicals/eau de Disneyland) has completely taken over the the hallway, the family bathroom, my office, and even down two flights of stairs into the foyer drawing room and living room. It’s strong, it's nasty, and it’s made of and smells like, all of the chemicals that we avoid.
Side bar – we've been cleansing ourselves of chemical nasties, and have curated our home to smell clean and subtle, it’s part of what makes it feel like home. Now it just smells like teen spirit. Melissa is genuinely lovely and in a vulnerable spot, and I don’t want to make her feel unwelcome.
But it’s our house, and this is something we’ve been intentional about. However...outside of our personal feelings about plugins it feels really out there to rock up in someone else's home and decide to bring your own plug in scents to totally change the smell of the house.
I mentioned how strong the smell was, assuming it was a room spray, and how it was overtaking every room, she said "yeah the plug-ins are pretty strong". I was so shocked I asked her to remove them. I opened up with a sensitive ask "hey those room sprays are pretty strong, would you mind keeping the door closed if you're using them" and spiraled a bit when I heard her say plugins (plural).
My wife told me I was being an AH for making her uncomfortable when she is going through a lot, and that I could b#$ch to her about it was over the line to ask her to stop. I was incredulous that she thought it was okay to change the scent of our house. Am I the AH here like my wife says? I feel pretty justified in my complaint.
SigSauerPower320 wrote:
NTA.
She's making you uncomfortable in YOUR home.
OP responded:
I felt like I was taking crazy pills. It's just not acceptable for a grown woman to decide to add plugin scents to someone else's home!
Migwelded wrote:
NTA. Most plug-ins give me a massive headache.
OP responded:
Same, and I need to be able to focus in my office to keep my job that pays for the house you are staying in.
Pomegranatezanzibar wrote:
She didn’t ask anyone? Not your wife either? If so, NTA.
OP responded:
No, she just set them up day one as if this was a perfectly normal thing to do.
SindilThendal wrote:
NTA and also, most likely if she's using the ones from Disney, they may be Scentsy (who partners with them) and it's an MLM as well. Tread carefully, especially if your wife is trying to bend over backwards to help her. She may try to get your wife selling, by using her situation as a way to help her.
OP responded:
Valid concern, but we're not bending over backwards to help her. She knows that our hospitality is time-boxed. I wouldn't worry about her selling us anything, my wife hates the scent too. We don't have any chemical products in the house, everything is natural, we even clean with vinegar.
EDIT: To address the frequently asked questions. The plug-ins are already gone, the conversation pivoted from “could you please keep the door closed when you spray the room” to” can you please remove the plugins”. She apologised and removed them immediately.
I also spotted, after writing this post, that the intake vent for the central air was about twelve feet from where one of the plugins was. This explains how the whole house got gunked up so quickly. The smell still hasn’t gone 24 hours later. In the part of the conversation where the plugins were revealed my wife informs me that my facial expressions were all over the place, a mix of shock and disgust.
I maintained a friendly but firm tone when I asked her to remove them, explained my reasoning clearly. I capped the conversation by saying I hated the smell of them, which was unkind and deeply unhelpful. In my defense genuinely do hate the smell and I was so throughly flabbergasted that an adult would think this is okay to do that I made an unguarded comment.
Jaded-Moose983 wrote:
NTA opening your home to a friend in need is generous. When you asked her to tone down the scents, a grateful guest would apologize and try to find as compromise that world for everyone. Many people are sensitive to perfumes, air fresheners and artificial smells. A guest needs to understand that the host's home is their safe place.
OP responded:
She did apologise and tone the scents down afterwards. My wife thinks I was the AH here even though she was equally perturbed by the smell. "It's just for a few more weeks."
KaliTheBlaze wrote:
NTA. I cannot imagine why anyone would think even for a second that it was okay to plug in scents like that in someone else’s home. Honestly, even asking is a big WTF. Personally, I react pretty unpleasantly to a lot of synthetic fragrances, so I’d be about ready to go ballistic if a house guest did that to me.
I hosted my aunt post organ transplant a few years ago, and my cousin was here when she passed due to a trio of related infections, because I’m the only family who lives close to the hospital doing the transplant.
That cousin is one of my closest family members. So I’ve had houseguests under some pretty damn serious life situations, and I still would have been deeply upset if they had put in plug ins without so much as a by your leave.
OP responded:
Thank you for sharing and I'm sorry to hear about your aunt passing.
Revantheblackdragon wrote:
NTA. Using one plug in in the guest room fine. But across the whole house without telling the hosts ? Thats not guest behaviour. She's rude and might try to become a roommate not a guest
OP responded:
The plugins are only in the guest room, the hall that leads to the guest room, and the family bathroom (these aren't places we regularly go) But they are so strong the smell is getting everywhere. She already knows that her stay is time-boxed, and we're helping her find a place to she can afford in Anaheim closer to Disneyland.
hansm84 wrote:
Whatever the case may be with her marriage and life in general, she is still a guest in your home and needs to respect your boundaries. That being not plugging in a bunch of strong smelling air fresheners in common spaces of your home. And you were nice about it. NTA.
OP responded:
I spotted, after posting, that the hall to the guest room is where the intake vent for the central air is, so the smell was getting circulated around the house a lot more aggressively than I guess she realised. It still struck me as unhinged though.