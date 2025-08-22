'AITA for banning my wife’s Disney-divorce friend’s plug-ins from our house?' UPDATED

"AITA for banning my wife’s Disney-divorce friend’s plug-ins from our house?"

My wife’s friend Melissa (49f) is staying with us for a few weeks while she sorts her life out. We have a large home and are very happy to have houseguests. She’s leaving her husband after 25 years of marriage because she wants to move to LA and work at Disneyland. This sounds like the plot of a bad sitcom, but I'm afraid it's it’s real.

Both she and her husband are equally culpable for the failure of their marriage, and really bring out the worst in one another. Their relationship has been in a state for as long as I've known them. The problem is Melissa showed up with an arsenal of room scents and sprays, and plugins.