'AITA for banning my nephew from future family events after he ruined my gender reveal?'

I told her before she came that I need her to keep him next to her at all times. At least until the reveal was done. If that was too much then she shouldn’t come. She assured me she would make sure he was attached to her hip. He was not. I had to remind her twice to keep him away from the area.

My best went to the bathroom for 5 minutes while everyone was standing around waiting for her to come back so we can do the gender reveal. She was supposed to come out and lift up the covers she had over the “evidence.” Before she could do that we hear this giant boom from behind a curtain she set up and all we see is white smoke and he comes out with white powder all over him.