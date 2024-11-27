'AITA for banning my sister from ever seeing my daughter again after what she did?' UPDATED

"AITA for banning my sister from every seeing my daughter again?"

I (36M) got married 12 years and my wife and I had a daughter (Rebecca 10F). My sister (Lindsey) never really liked my wife and I had to put some strong boundaries in place. It was not a good time and Lindsey really hated my wife more since she said I was choose my wife over family.

Well two months ago my wife's father got really sick and after a long talk we decided that she will go take care of him until he passes away. (That's the last of her family). We thought he would move in with us but he wanted to go at his home. So my wife packed her stuff and fly across the country to him and is his full time caretaker. He probably has a month or two more.