Brother refuses to let 19yo sister go on camping trip with 40yo male 'friend.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

"AITA for banning my younger sister from camping?"

My younger sister (F19) has come to live with me (M25) during her summer vacation from college. As our parents live overseas, I've sort of been tasked with looking out for her. I try not to be overly protective and aim to be a "cool" older brother rather than a helicopter parent. After all, she is an adult.

My sister told our parents that she planned on hanging out with her friends for a few days and that they would not leave our city. Our parents thought it would be perfectly fine and agreed to it.

The problem started when my sister told me that she actually planned to go camping with some of her friends (F19, F20, and F20). I was cool with it and asked her to keep her cellphone on her so that she could call me if she needed to.