Barista asks if he was 'sexist' to tell customer to stop changing baby's dirty diaper.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an incident in his building's cafe, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Background Info:
So the building where the cafe that I work at is located in, was built in the 1750’s and is therefore a listed building. Because of that, we cannot knock down walls so we are tight on space.
A consequence of that is that we only have enough space for one women’s toilet and one men’s toilet. No baby changing facilities in either. There is, however, a public toilet block no more than 50m away from our premises. It has multiple baby changing facilities, in both the female and male toilet blocks.