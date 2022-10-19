Barista asks if he was 'sexist' to tell customer to stop changing baby's dirty diaper.

Working in food service often means seeing a truly disgusting side of humanity between watching what the general public can to do a restaurant bathroom or witnessing how people can shamelessly abandon all of their table manners...

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an incident in his building's cafe, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling a woman she can’t change her baby’s dirty nappy on our cafe’s chairs?

Background Info:

So the building where the cafe that I work at is located in, was built in the 1750’s and is therefore a listed building. Because of that, we cannot knock down walls so we are tight on space.