Bartender scolds customer's unruly child, 'he has autism, that's really insensitive.' AITA?

She majorly kicked off and said she wanted to report me for not being tolerant to people with disabilities. Just as she said that the young son ran into our staff only area, and I said “for health and safety reasons he cannot be in there please ask him to leave that area."

She said “no I’m not going to ask him to do that, it will upset him. I just told you he had autism” so instead of responding, I just decided to go up to him and say “hi, you can’t be in here as it’s staff only can you please leave for your safety."