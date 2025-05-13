'AITA (still) because I grew from the divorce and became the husband/father my ex had wanted me to be?' + UPDATE

I tried to win her back through love bombing (again, before I knew what that was) and figured she would come to her senses. And so I was extremely surprised when I got served the divorce papers.

I couldn't believe it, I never cheated on her, I didn't abuse her, I had no vices, we loved each other, how could she be divorcing me? Yet she did, and when we met with lawyers, I was taken off guard by how much resentment there was towards me. Where had that come from?

We agreed to every other weekend visitations. The first time I had to take care of my two toddlers on my own for two whole days was an eye-opener. I had done it once or twice when married, but she had prepped everything, pre-made the meals, picked out the clothes, cleaned the house etc.

I was still learning how to consistently do the laundry and wash the dishes everyday and pick up after myself. I had gone from living with my parents, to living in the dorms with roommates who constantly cleaned, to living with my ex.