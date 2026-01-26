"AITA because a child was injured on my property and I don't think it's a big deal?"

My son had a friend of his come over, and they were goofing around in the yard. There's a small dead tree I've been meaning to cut down but haven't gotten to yet because I'm lazy. My son never had any interest in helping me with the tree. Every time I suggested he come help me he was "tired" or "busy" from/with all the many responsibilities teenagers have.

Since his friend was there, and be wanted his friend to think he was cool, he somehow found the energy. He went and got the ax from the shed and started to chop down the tree. His friend thought this was very cool and asked to try. My son gave him the ax, and he swung it at the worst possible angle.