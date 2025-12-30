'AITA because I didn’t make sure my son has an inheritance?'

About a month ago my son mentioned that he was expecting that he’d get half of our house and her kids would each get 25% when we died. He also thought that I (and therefore he) was entitled to part of her separate property. I explained to him that the house is hers, paid for by her income from her separate property and that her children would inherit the house.

And that all of her investments are also separate and I have no claim to them. He initially expressed concern for me, in the case that I outlived her. She has granted me the right of use of the house and that I would get a monthly income from her investments but that her children would inherit the house and money after we both died.