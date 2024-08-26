'AITA because I am intentionally not letting my neighbor and her dog in?' 'They say outside in the dark.'

I live in an apartment block - to access the property after 8pm you must carry your front door key with you, we were all told this prior to moving in. A tenant has moved in downstairs and she leaves the back door unlocked to allow herself to come and go without taking her key.
She isn't supposed to do this, and she has been told multiple times to take her front door key in case the door locks, which she has ignored. She has started treating me like a literal doorman - knocking loudly on my windows and repeatedly buzzing my apartment to try to get me to open the door for her.
It is daily and it riles up my dog every time - and it always occurs after 9pm. I have let her in twice in good faith, then told her the third time to take her key and that I will no longer be answering.
She decided to go out with her dog this evening and again didn't bother to take her key, when she started buzzing and knocking on my windows loudly. I shut off my buzzer, gave my dog a treat and closed the doors, deciding to ignore her and continue watching my movie instead.
This is where I could be TA: it's dark out at the moment, late and she's outside by herself with her dog, she's been out there for about 45 minutes, we also live in a shady area - not dangerous but definitely not pleasant at night.
She has been sat outside on the doorstep on her phone angrily ranting about me to her friends - like I'm her DAD. I don't know this woman aside from her treating me like a concierge. AITA?
I opened the door. I said I wouldn't, but quite frankly, I literally couldn't go to sleep knowing she and her dog were out there. I went downstairs and opened the door and told her that this was the last time and I will be reporting to management and calling the police if she knocks on my windows anymore.
I'm gonna just hope that a few hours outside has got the message across - sorry for everyone who told me not to give in, but it's nearing midnight here and as much as she pisses me off I'm not about to leave her out there.
WalkInWoodsNoli said:
Report her to management every single time. It may take awhile, but she will either stop of get kicked out. They have liability if they know and anyone ever comes in who should not, steals, or worse, harms someone.
If they don't seem to take this seriously, tell them. Give an exampel: someone with DV in their past or someone on drugs who is a friend of a resident, and these types come in to hurt someone, the management is on the hook for any and all costs to the tenants and building, including medical.
Dizzy-Potato3557 said:
NTA. Some people feel entitled to everything and think everyone else lives to make them favors (and they don't even see those as favors). You did everything right and in a civil way before taking action. You helped her even when she was being rude and an inconvenience, you talked to her about it and warned her that you wouldn't be opening for her again.
And yet she decided to do it again. How come you are in the wrong for not answering but she is just fine by knocking on your door during the evening multiple times and on purpose? I do feel the consequences are a bit harsh, but that's on her.
She was getting used to using you for her convenience only, she needs to learn one way or another that people are not there to serve her purposes and comfort, and having someone help you when you are in need is different than taking advantage.
vt2022cam said:
NTA- she’s an adult and letting her in after disturbing you repeatedly hasn’t gotten it across to her. Shady, and she’s been endangering everyone’s property and personal security by propping the door.
She needed to learn a lesson, and after telling her, she still didn’t take her key. She still had her dog with her though, and was next to your house, so it wasn’t that dangerous.
LowBalance4404 said:
NTA. I mean, you could also be soaking in a hot bubble bath for all she knows. Or sound asleep. She needs to take her key.
skelly10s said:
NTA. You're not her doorman and it's not your fault or responsibility to let her in if she doesn't bring a key. She's an adult and needs to start acting like one.
energetic_sadness said:
NTA. She can call the landlord if she's so concerned. Actions, meet consequences.
vladigal2 said:
NTA. She's not entitled to be let in if she refuses to do her part in carrying the key.