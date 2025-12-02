'AITA because I didn’t have a reaction to my birthday gift?' UPDATED 2X

MoleDunker343 wrote:

No one’s TA. He was recording you to create memories, he was excited to see your reaction at the effort he made and the excitement probably blinded him to the fact that you’re deflated and tired.

Standard miscommunication that can be solved with a simple “Hey, I’m sorry if I came across un-grateful, I was tense from the drive down and I just really wanted to relax, the camera threw me off, I understand you just wanted to capture it as a memory.”

And “No problem. I’m sorry I shoved the phone in your face, I should have been more aware of the fact that you’d be deflated after the drive over and I was just excited to catch your reaction."

Problem solved. Accountability on all sides, you move on. You guys are getting married and you have a lot more harder stuff to deal with than this to come!

EDIT: OP herself verified that the recording was for memories because they don’t have many pictures/videos.