'AITA because I didn’t take a coworker to the airport?'

I just started a new job working 3 weeks on and 3 weeks off. This is my first time working for 3 weeks straight. I live around 2 hours from the job while my coworkers could be anywhere in the US so most of them fly in.
About a week and a half ago, a guy I never met comes joins the crew. He was a chain smoker. At the end of the 3 weeks, I was asked I could drop him off at the airport because he knew I drove to the location. I told him no I couldn’t and walked to my car and left.
The reasons why I didn’t want to was because he smelled like cigarettes and cigars and I didn’t want my car to smell like that and also I don’t want to be known as the guy who takes people to the airport before I leave.
Now I heard that people know I didn’t drop him off and he doesn’t like me. I feel that I had the right to refuse to drop him off but AITA? NOTE: I feel much better with my decision to set the boundary and not let it turn into a nightmare like it has done for others. Once you do something nice, it’s just expected next time around.
Savings-Breath-9118 said:
NTA if it’s a real company they can pay for an Uber.
Reality-Von-Tease said:
NTA. It's not part of your job and you barely know him, why should he be your responsibility?
Suspicious_Juice717 said:
NTA. That smoke smell seriously makes me sick to my stomach. Also, it’s ridiculous to ask a perfect stranger to drive you anywhere, coworker or not. Was your drive to the airport the 2 hours? Because heck no. Not that it changes my vote either way but I’m curious to what level the audacity rose?
kiwifarmdog said:
NTA. The smoking issue aside, it’s very good to set that boundary early. For FIFO positions, the company should be organizing transport to/from the airport for those staff. That is absolutely not your job, and if he’s missing that transport for some reason that’s his problem to deal with, not yours.
Electrical_Sky5833 said:
NTA. The smoking issue aside, I had a former coworker who had to take the bus who lived near me. She asked me if I could drive her home a couple days a week and I agreed.
It turned into a nightmare, she stopped buying bus passes and expected me to be her after work drop off, even after our shifts changed. A couple times a week was fine but the guy you’re describing would definitely expect it each time you and him were there.
TwoWeaselsInDisguise said:
NTA why can't the company comp a ride or driving/parking expenses?
Special_Initiative63 said:
NTA. boundaries are boundaries, and it’s reasonable for you to not want someone you hardly know in your car with you, especially when you live so far away. it’s weird your coworkers are spreading rumors about you when this could’ve been a legitimate safety concern.