"AITA because I let my dog lick off my plate?"

I had a friend over for lunch today and made us some grilled ribeye steaks. I seasoned them with just salt and pepper (no garlic or onion). After we finished up lunch, I put my plate down for my dog to lick up the remaining steak juice off my plate.

My friend immediately had a visceral reaction and was acting like this was one of the most disgusting things they have ever seen. They proceeded to tell me how unsanitary this was and that they never want to eat my cooking ever again because they now question my “kitchen hygiene” standards.

I replied that the plates go directly in the dishwasher and are completely sanitized and asked how they felt about eating off of plates from a restaurant. They said “it’s not the same, it’s an animal and animals need separate bowls."