'AITA because I let my dog lick off my plate?'

I had a friend over for lunch today and made us some grilled ribeye steaks. I seasoned them with just salt and pepper (no garlic or onion). After we finished up lunch, I put my plate down for my dog to lick up the remaining steak juice off my plate.
My friend immediately had a visceral reaction and was acting like this was one of the most disgusting things they have ever seen. They proceeded to tell me how unsanitary this was and that they never want to eat my cooking ever again because they now question my “kitchen hygiene” standards.
I replied that the plates go directly in the dishwasher and are completely sanitized and asked how they felt about eating off of plates from a restaurant. They said “it’s not the same, it’s an animal and animals need separate bowls."
I never thought about it from their perspective - I grew up with dogs my whole life and this is just something we did growing up. Also, The fact they don’t trust my cooking hygiene standards/ don’t want to eat my homemade food ever again cuts really deep and this whole incident is making me really question if I really am the problem here. AITA?
KatKaleen said:
NAH. I understand both sides of this. I grew up with pets, they're family to me, and I've let my pets lick off my plate on countless occasions. It gets washed afterwards anyway, there's no rational reason to panic. On the other hand, I once saw my dad bathing his feet in the big Tupperware bowl we used to bring salads to potlucks in.
That should not have bothered me, right? He's family, and it gets washed afterwards anyway, there's no rational reason to panic. But whenever I tried to eat something from that bowl afterwards, I always thought of his feet in there.
There is no rational reason to be grossed out by it. But it feels gross. My limit are obviously foot baths, but for other people it's a pet licking the plate. The thing is, you can't know what a person's limits are.
So your choice is either to not do it in front of guests, or do what you consider okay and own it. I'm sure you'll find that some of your friends are perfectly fine with it, and others aren't. That's okay as well. You just can't cook for them anymore.
LivLikeUStoleIt said:
I am not going to say you are YTA. But, I wouldn’t eat at someone’s house if I saw this. I grew up with dogs. I love dogs. But, it crosses a line of teaching dogs bad behavior. I also worked in a kitchen for a few years and would say that it does open the door of “what other bad habits does this person have?”
Do you pet your dog while cooking? Is the dog roaming around in the kitchen while you cook? Since you are okay sharing a plate of food with your dog, do you allow them to lick a utensil? It just opens the door to a lot of questions.
samthehaggis said:
Not necessarily an ahole, but you are in the wrong. I have had cats and dogs, and I would never put down my plate on the floor for them to lick, especially not if there was a guest there. They have their own plates, and if I give them a tidbit from the table, it goes in their bowl. I would be a bit grossed out, too. YTA.
Barefoot_on_Legos said:
NTA. Unless you're like, "Rover here has replaced our dishwasher entirely. He just cleans 'em up, and they go right back in the cabinet again. Man's best friend, for sure!"
voxetpraetereanihill said:
NAH. Most people will have a strong opinion either way on this one. Personally, I’m a dog person, but I strongly dislike animals licking off human food plates. No logical reason, because I do understand the concept of dishwashers and soap, it’s just a massive visceral ick for me.
Past_Ad5967 said:
YTA. It’s gross. For everyone saying the dish gets sanitized afterwards, if someone can over to your house set one of your plates on the floor and pooped on it, would you throw the plate away or sanitize it and keep using it?