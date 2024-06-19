'AITA because I went on my honeymoon without my brand new wife?' 'We had nonrefundable tickets.'

I just got married. My wife, Tonya, basically raised her sister, Marie, after their mom passed away. Even after their dad remarried Tonya and her sister were more mom/daughter than sisters.
Marie got married last year and she got pregnant right away. No not before. They figure they got pregnant on their honeymoon. Marie went into premature labor at our wedding reception. She gave birth to a tiny but healthy baby girl. And for some reason Tonya decided that she needed to go take care of her.
We were supposed to leave for our honeymoon two days after our wedding but Tonya said she couldn't just leave. She isn't a doctor or a nurse. Marie has a dad, a stepmom, a husband, a mother and father in law. I don't understand why she had to go.
But we had nonrefundable tickets. And insurance didn't cover "I have to stay and take care of my sister" as part of the coverage. Plus I had booked two weeks off for my wedding and honeymoon. So since I was going to be home by myself doing nothing while my wife was in another city doing whatever I went on the honeymoon by myself.
I got a massive bed all to myself. I used all the resort credits that were for couples massages, romantic excursions, and special meals on deep sea fishing and a dune buggy tour of the island. I just got back and my wife is still with her sister. But she is upset that I went on our honeymoons by myself.
Was I supposed to let the money go to waste? Was I supposed to sit at home playing Diablo while I waited for her to be done? We are fighting about it. My friends all agree that I would have been dumb to waste the money and my time off.
Her friends think I was a d-k to go enjoy myself while she was taking care of her sister and a new baby. I will add that there was no place for me to stay at Marie's house. Tonya is sleeping in the nursery since the baby is still in NICU.
Longwinded_Ogre said:
NTA. His wife didn't need him. He's not arguing his wife should have come. He's asking if he did anything wrong when he was otherwise just going to be at home alone, uninvolved with any of the goings on with the nephew, and the trip would have been a total loss, money wise. He didn't do anything wrong. Y'all are nuts. He wouldn't have been at the hospital supporting anyone. He would have been at home, alone.
N0b0dy-Imp0rtant said:
NTA, not even a little. Your new wife made a choice to stay and leave you on your honeymoon, her sister wasn’t in any real danger and she had a good support system in place without her.
Having said that, you two have clearly started your marriage on the wrong foot and it will take a serious amount of time and effort to work out if it’s possible. It’s clear you feel hurt and she feels the same so there will have to be some serious and hard conversations to have with each other.
Late_Perception_7173 said:
Nta. The baby isn't even home from the hospital!?!? She could've given her equal support over FaceTime. She's enmeshed with her sister and needs to reprioritize now that's she's married.
Difficult_Process_88 said:
No, NTA Your wife didn’t want to miss out on anything with the newborn so she really didn’t care about the honeymoon and expected you to just stay home and cool your heels. She wasn’t expecting you to actually go on your honeymoon alone. Now she’s pissed because she knows she wasn’t needed and didn’t miss anything and you had a great time without her! How dare you!
ThePearlEarring said:
NTA. I'm a former NICU mom. While the baby is in the NICU, especially if the baby is there for the long haul, there's not much to do unless you're the parents or the medical staff. I sent my husband back to work, and told my family to come and help after the baby is home, when help is actually required.
ProfPlumDidIt said:
NTA and this is a marriage I don't see lasting long. By the time you guys were due to leave, the emergency had passed and even Marie was telling your wife to go on the trip.
Your wife disregarded everyone's wishes and come to stay when she is honestly just in the way because it's what SHE wanted to do. It really sounds like your wife has control issues at least regarding her sister.
Then she thinks you should have just sat home bored and miserable, not to mention pissing away a lot of money just because she somehow feels like if she's not having fun, then no one gets to have fun. She is not a person you will ever be able to reason with.
lavender_i said:
NTA. She didn’t have to be there, she chose to be. What a horrible waste of money. Y’all could’ve planned to be there before and after. Maybe she felt at fault for her sister going into labor but you can’t control those things.
You CAN control the tone of which you set a marriage and wasting your non refundable honeymoon when she’s got more than two people for support is overkill… I’d feel I’d be in the way of her recovery. Send the sister massage vouchers and a care kit and plan to see her upon the return? She’s doing a bit too much.