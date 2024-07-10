'AITA because my niece overheard me ranting about how I want sister to stop dumping her kids at my house?'

She pretty much stopped talking to me entirely after that, and bypasses me and asks her brother—my roommate/cousin—to bring the kids over without telling me, sometimes for multiple days.

He leaves the childcare responsibilities to me, saying, "that’s what their auntie is for." This has been happening every weekend since late May, and it's now July. Today, I wanted to do my workout downstairs where there’s space, but I heard the kids screaming and assumed they might be staying over without notice again.

I was so frustrated, I ranted to my brother while we were in his room, and my niece overheard, which upset her. All I’d said was, “and nobody even told me they’d be here!” Which I’m sure still really hurt.