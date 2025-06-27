'AITA for becoming the fun weekend parent?' 'I will always be there for an emergency.'

He is upset I won't plan the children's doctor and dental appointments and take off work to take them, take them to and from school when he is running late, pick them up when they are sick or drop everything to watch them whenever he wants.

He had to downsize his business to be within 45 minutes of the children's school. I switched jobs, I used to work at my children's school as a nurse, now I am a traveling nurse. During the week, I travel to different sites and am not always home. Now that I am the non custodial parent, I can focus more in my career.