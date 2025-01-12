'AITA for becoming a 'stay-at-home parent' when I did not support my ex being SAH?'

My twin brother, who himself is a family law/divorce attorney, has one of his law school classmates look into the accident. Turns out, the semi driver was over the federally allowed hours to drive. As you can imagine, this really effects by perspective on things. We end up getting a substantial settlement.

I decide to take a step back from my career. I am an accountant. I sign a freelance contract with my firm that gives me the flexibility to be with my son as much as I want. I still pay for insurance, child care, and child support.

Note: the settlement has no impact on my child support, trust me, I have had the best family law firm in the state look into it. But, on my time, I usually keep him with me and we spend the day together going to the park, museums, library, etc.