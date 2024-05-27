'AITA for behaving like a child on a stranger's wedding?' 'My partner caught me coloring.'

2 coloring book pages later, they were gone and when they didn't come back, I went outside to look for my partner but he was nowhere near the venue and it was too cold outside for me too go any further (my jacket was in the car and he had the key). At 1 A.M.

I had finished coloring the entire book and he was still gone. Everyone else was drunk and the music had gotten better so I pretended to be drunk as well and entered the empty dance floor, mindlessly spinning around until I felt dizzy.

When he came back, he was angry with me for behaving so childish and embarrassing him in front of his colleagues and everyone else for the entire evening.