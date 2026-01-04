"AITA for being a 'bitter baby mama'?"

Me (30F) and my ex (30m) had our twin boys at 18. We were dating from the age 15 till 18 and separated when the boys were 3-months-old. I have the boys full-time and he would see them every weekend.

About a year after we broke up he met his wife Stella (31F) they started dating pretty quickly after they met and then got married after a year of dating. Stella and I got along pretty well until they got married.

After they got married, she said that all communications had to go through her and her alone and that my ex needs to have me blocked. my ex saw the boys less and every time I asked when they could see him, she would say “soon”, that “soon” would take a couple of weeks or even a month.