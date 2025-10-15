'AITA for being annoyed about bringing paperwork to my husband's new job while I was home sick?'

"AITA for being mad/annoyed about bringing paperwork to my husband's new job while I was home sick?"

My husband recently started a new job yesterday. He was supposed to bring his SSN card so they could finish the hiring paperwork. He forgot it again today. Instead of telling them he forgot again, he told them I could bring it without even asking me. I stayed home today because I was sick and I felt terrible in bed.

After we argued back and forth via text, I finally said ok, and I brought him the card. It's about 15 mins to get to his job so it's not that far but I just really wasn't feeling well or up to leaving the house. I had to stop and get gas so that took a little more time. When I arrived at his job, he came out to get it and thanked me and suggested I pick up some soup from somewhere before going home.