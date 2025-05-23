'AITA for being bitter that my sister used all of our college money to avoid student loans? She left me with nothing.'

That didn’t happen. When I got into my dream school, a private out of state college, I had almost had to decline. My parents couldn’t afford it, and there was nothing left from the GI Bill. I felt trapped in a corner, so did a last resort, I applied for an Army scholarship that covers three years of tuition in exchange for service after graduation. I got it, and I’m now in ROTC.

On top of all that, I’m relying on five other scholarships to make things work. ROTC isn’t terrible and I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I can’t help feeling bitter. I’m committing years of my life to the military partly because my sister used everything that was supposed to be shared.