"AITA for being frustrated with my wife about entitlement?"

This is going to be a longish one, but I need to get your opinion on this situation. Recently, my family. (My mom and Dad, my sister and her boyfriend, my wife our child and myself) went on a family vacation that we all planned and split the cost of the house we found evenly amongst the three different households.(I am the one that paid for my families portion of the trip.)

My wife did not make any comments to me about how she felt prior to the vacation nor for about a month after the vacation. Well, yesterday she randomly came up to me and told me that she was talking to other people and that she thought that it was weird we split the cost evenly and she felt as though my parents should’ve paid for everyone else to go.