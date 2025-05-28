'AITA for being furious that my BF used a keepsake of mine for his art without permission?' UPDATED 2X

I've had this shark tooth ever since I was maybe 11, I found it on a beach on vacation. At the time it was just cool, because what are the chances to just walk on a random beach and find a shark tooth?

In time it became an important emotional keepsake for me that reminded me of all the 'good' parts of my childhood. Honestly most of it wasn't very good, so, extra important. I just really like this stupid tooth and whenever I was upset I would just rub it in my hands and feel comforted.

My BF saw it in my room early on and I told him this story and he was like hey cool. To be fair at that point I didn't go in detail, just said it's important to me. Some years went by. We don't live together yet but most of the time he comes to my place because it's larger. One day a few months back I was looking for my shark tooth and it wasn't in the two or three places it has been in.