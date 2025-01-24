'AITA for being mad at my husband for saying he would pick his deceased wife over me?'

My (34F) husband (37M) was married once before me. She was his high school sweetheart. They started dating their junior year, survived long distance during college, and got married when they were both 23 very shortly after graduating college.
She passed away unexpectedly at age 26 from an aneurism and it obviously devastated him, especially because they were extremely young. They never had children.
He contemplated remarrying because he was so heartbroken, but we ended up meeting about four years after that. We got married when I was 31 and he was 34 and have two children.
Last night, we were at a friend potluck gathering. Everything was going well until one of our friends brought up a new topic that had to do with relationships. She is newly divorced, so it was about her divorce.
Others were chiming in with past relationships from high school, college, etc. I had said I never thought I would get married because my luck with men has always been terrible until I met my husband and I said I felt very lucky to have met him.
After a little while longer, my husband brings up his deceased wife. Everyone knows he was married before me and that she passed. He was talking about her and then drops a bomb and goes “If she walked through that front door right now, I’d pick up where we left off."
If I am being honest, it felt like someone put my heart into a blender and punched me in the gut as hard as they could. Everyone in the room could sense the awkwardness that followed.
To avoid making a scene, I just laughed it off even though I think it was still obvious that it hurt me. I just felt that if you still felt that way, then why are we married? I’ve never asked him to get over his wife. I have never had a deceased spouse or even a deceased partner, so I am unsure how that feels. But I would never SAY that in front of my new spouse.
After the gathering, we left and I did not speak to him the entire car ride home or barely the entire night. I did tell him that what he said hurt my feelings deeply and that we could talk in the morning once I’ve calmed down because I didn’t want to say something mean to him.
I ended up sleeping on the couch because he would not leave me alone. It’s now the next morning and I barely slept. He is still sleeping. I’m not really sure what to say or what he will say.
Academic-Dare1354 said:
NTA - that’s a very hurtful thing to hear from your partner, hearing it while with a group on your friends would be understandably brutal. Very disrespectful to you.
cutiekiins said:
NTA. Girl, that would crush anyone. Like, why even say that out loud? You’re his wife now, and you deserve to feel like his #1. He can grieve, but that was so outta line. You’re not wrong for being hurt.
Hawkmonbestboi said:
NTA...he says that RIGHT AFTER you said you had bad luck with men and were lucky to have found him. What the ever loving frick frack? Does he just not care about your feelings? That's such an incredibly cruel and heartless thing to say, grief or no grief. I get that he lost his wife, but good lord.
DesperateLobster69 said:
NTA. Wow, that was stupid, careless & thoughtless thing to say!!!! Wtf he didn't even have kids with her!! YOU GUYS ACTUALLY HAVE KIDS & he made it clear he would walk out of all of your lives np if it meant another chance at love with his deceased wife...super f' up & completely unnecessary!!!!
No_Half_4154 said:
You're NTA, your husband is though. What he said wasn't just hurtful, but also disrespectful especially with the fact that others were around. You don't have to feel like your anger/hurt is unjustified just because you didn't go through what he went through. Just because someone went through something hard it doesn't mean that they have the right to hurt others around them.
Glenn_Coco69 said:
NTA, he's tryna be slick that's why your mad. In a round about way, he basically put you in your place. The fact that he says this right after you said you felt "lucky to have him" in front of everyone...Yeah, I'm sorry OP.