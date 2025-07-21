'AITA for being mad at my husband after he let our daughter shave her head?' MAJOR UPDATE

The fact is that my daughter found it interesting. But that's where the "Daddy started encouraging us to do it and saying it would be great" part comes in. My daughter told his sister how he convinced her that "it would be more fun this way" and that "this way she would be able to better play the character in their game."

When my husband's sister left, we started arguing. I don't know if it's still obvious, but even as I write this, I'm still pissed. At first, my husband defended himself, trying to say that his sister was biased and that it was all lies, and that the idea was 100% our daughter's. But in the end, he told the truth.

Yes, he convinced her to cut her hair. No, it wasn't just about "stupid tradition." It's worse.