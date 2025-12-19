'AITA for being upset I was uninvited from a wedding over something I did when I was 14?'

2024notyurbiz said:

I might accidentally ask i a group text... Are you still holding a grudge over Allison from back in the day? Then let his bride put the pieces together....

CatJarmansPants said:

So, he's obviously a massive twat, and has appalling manners - if he didn't want you there that should have been made clear when your GF was asked to be a bridesmaid, and long before anyone started spending money and time on this sh!t show.

I think this is a thing for your GF to handle - presumably she's close to the bride, so she should ask (innocently, of course) why you've been disinvited at such a late stage, and whether it's anything to do with this girl from the mists of time...

And then withdraw to a safe distance.