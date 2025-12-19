'AITA for being upset I was uninvited from a wedding over something I did when I was 14?'

I (21M) have been dating my girlfriend (21F) for 4 years. Her best friend is getting married and my girlfriend is the maid of honor. She has been planning this wedding for over a year has put in a TON of time, effort, and her own money into it.
Since day one I was invited. It’s a destination wedding so we already booked a room and I took time off work just to go. One of the only things my girlfriend asked for in return for all the work she’s done was that I come with her. She was really proud of helping plan this wedding and wanted me there.
About two weeks before the wedding, the bride told my girlfriend that I’m no longer invited. She said the groom didn’t want me there. That’s it. No explanation. Back when I was 14 I had a girlfriend I’ll call her Alison. She cheated on me at a party with the groom. Multiple people told me it happened so I messaged him back then just asking if it was true.
His response was basically “if your girl cheated that’s your problem not mine.” I told him I wasn’t trying to start anything and just wanted to know if it happened. He just kept saying “not my problem.” That was SIX years ago and we were literal CHILDREN.
So after finding out my invite was revoked I messaged him privately and asked if this was about that situation. He straight up said yes and said “me and you have problems and I don’t want you at my wedding.” I told him I don’t have any problems with him at all and that this was so long ago when we were just dumb 14 year olds and I want to make it clear I do not hold a grudge against either of them.
Then it gets worse... I find out Alison (the ex who cheated on me WITH HIM) is actually going to the wedding. The bride has no idea about any of this she doesn’t know why he doesn’t want me there, doesn’t know about his past with Alison, and doesn’t even know how they know each other.
I want to be clear I don’t think I’m entitled to go to anyone’s wedding. It’s their day they can invite or uninvite whoever they want. I honestly don’t care that much about not going.
What I care about is how disrespectful this feels to my amazing girlfriend who has put over a year into this wedding and her ONE request was that I be there. Now it’s two weeks out, money is spent, time has been taken off, and she’s hurt and confused
Me and my girlfriend both agree this is SO disrespectful to the bride because she doesn’t know why I’m not invited and she has no idea why the groom wants Alison there or the groom and Alison’s past relationship. So AITA for thinking the groom is being disrespectful to my girlfriend and his future wife?
2024notyurbiz said:
I might accidentally ask i a group text... Are you still holding a grudge over Allison from back in the day? Then let his bride put the pieces together....
CatJarmansPants said:
So, he's obviously a massive twat, and has appalling manners - if he didn't want you there that should have been made clear when your GF was asked to be a bridesmaid, and long before anyone started spending money and time on this sh!t show.
I think this is a thing for your GF to handle - presumably she's close to the bride, so she should ask (innocently, of course) why you've been disinvited at such a late stage, and whether it's anything to do with this girl from the mists of time...
And then withdraw to a safe distance.
Personally, if my wife was disinvited to something, I wouldn't go, and I wouldn't give a shit how inconvenient it was - not invited in the first place might be different, but not if it's with beef. If your GF effs them off - assuming the wedding still goes ahead... great, but if she goes after this, that's a problem. NTA.
Dull-Geologist-8204 said:
Just go with your girlfriend and just don't go to the wedding. It's a destination wedding so I am sure you can find something else to do and have fun with your girl after the wedding. Don't know what the destination is bt maybe you can find something romantic to do afterwards to help her unwind and distress because apparently that idiot really likes drama so the wedding should be interesting.
I agree and this whole situation is stupid and ridiculous but stupid and ridiculous people exist.
Aromatic-Wolverine60 said:
Your gf needs to talk to her best friend about him bringing his ex there and kicking you out of the wedding.
OP added in the comments:
Just to clarify I definitely should have said this in post the “cheating” at 14 was that me and her started dating then she was started dating him behind my back and I did confront her first she said it never happened but multiple people her friends and mine told me it happened so that’s why I asked him too.
I do not want drama at all and I do NOT want my girlfriend to lose her best friend over me or have to pick between me and her best friend if it comes to that I will just simply keep my mouth shut and not go to the wedding which is kinda the plan at the moment