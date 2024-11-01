'AITA for being an overachiever in my pregnancy?' 'I just had to make her look like a lazy cow.'

She seemed to slump so I asked her what was wrong and she said that she wishes she could do her nursery with her husband. I gave her a side hug and told her I'm sorry that he's not here, then to cheer her up I asked her if she wanted our friends and I to come over and help her?

It wouldn't be the same but at least that way she'll have her girls with her. She stiffened and I let her go to give her space and started icing the cookies and cupcakes. I asked her if she wanted some but she shook her head and just kept staring at me before she asked quietly why did I have to be this way?