'AITA for being petty to my girlfriend's parents after they demanded we sleep separately?' UPDATED 5X

I already understand I've been petty, and most likely TA, but would still like some advice going forward. I apologize that this will be a wall of text, I am going to try to explain context. I will include a TL;DR at the bottom.

I (M25) and my girlfriend (F26) have been together for about 4.5 years now. Her an I moved in together just over 1 year ago as well. We were going to after her degree but a falling out with her roommate happened led to us moving in together a year early.

Our relationship has been fine, we don't argue often, support each other's separate interests, and overall living together has been quite hassle free.The only thing that has caused minor arguments between us, is that she hates confrontation.

For example, she works as a supervisor part time, and where she works the people being hired for her to train are paid more than her.

She hasn't gotten a raise of any kind in over a year which is illegal. She refuses to bring it up to the manager, or anyone at all.