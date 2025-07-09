'AITA for being rigid on my no-kids wedding rule?' 'Our boundaries are NOT being respected.'

My wedding is in two weeks. Earlier today, I got a call from my mom asking if my older brother could attend with his partner’s 7-year-old daughter. For context: my fiancée and I sent out save-the-dates 7 months ago, and formal invitations 5 months ago. RSVPs were due 5 weeks before the wedding to allow enough time to finalize headcounts for food, seating, etc.
When I spoke with my brother, he originally RSVP’d "no" because his first child is due right around the time of our wedding. I told him I completely understood. He mentioned he might be able to make it later in the week, possibly bringing his partner’s 7-year-old with him (they live across the country).
Here’s the issue: our wedding has had a clearly communicated 21+ only policy for nearly a year. We’ve already had tough conversations with family, including my future in-laws, to reinforce that this applies across the board — no kids, no exceptions — even for newborns. My brother already RSVP’d no and now says he can make it.
Now, my mom and sister are pressuring me to "be more welcoming" and let my brother bring the child. But my fiancée and I feel like our boundaries aren't being respected on what’s supposed to be our day. We put this rule in place intentionally to give guests an adults-only atmosphere and to avoid exactly this kind of last-minute stress.
To be fair, I understand how this could seem rigid or even unfair. My brother lives far away, and this might have been a rare chance for him to come — and I get that traveling with a 7-year-old complicates things. Letting them come might feel like a compassionate exception.
But if we allow this one child after telling others — including close friends and immediate family — that no children are allowed, it undermines the rule we’ve held everyone to and could cause resentment or confusion. So…AITA for sticking to the no-kids rule and saying no to this request?
angelicak92 said:
"Unfortunately the wedding is child free and regardless he has already rsvp'd no and the final numbers have been accounted for. As much as I would have loved to have him there, this should have been sorted months ago." NTA.
ThrowRA051025 said:
NTA why does he want to bring the 7 year old so bad? Even though 7 is old enough to behave, I wouldn’t travel with a kid if I didn’t need to personally. But yeah I would stand firm on the boundary you set. You are not asking too much. A wedding with no other kids (and I’m assuming alcohol) really wouldn’t be great for a 7 year old anyway.
Disastrous-Nail-640 said:
NTA. He waited until the last minute on purpose. I wouldn’t be surprised if his entire plan was to make you feel guilty last minute to change your mind. He’s had plenty of time.
adiposegreenwitch said:
NTA. I say this every single time this subject comes up. Making one single exception for anyone for any reason is not being kind to that person. It's punishing everyone who respected your boundaries, for respecting your boundaries.
GenevieveLaFleur said:
NTA but I’m really nosy and kind of confused. So like, was his first child just born and he wants to leave while his newborn is two weeks old and his partner is still recovering? Regardless, if you make this exception it’s gonna really fuck things up with your in-laws if you had to have difficult conversations about it. On top of that it’s your wedding, you’re allowed to have and keep boundaries.
Nefarious-kitten said:
NTA. “The deadline for confirming numbers and seating with the venue has already passed. We’ll catch up with bro after the wedding.“