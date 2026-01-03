'AITA for being 'rude' to guest I didn't even invite?'

hotIntern-4589

NTA. Hey OP I think you need to have a conversation with Grandma about inviting people over, for whatever length of time, without a discussion or clearing it with you. In my opinion it doesn't matter who owns the house it's absolutely not okay to invite someone to stay indefinitely without being in agreement with the person you are living with.

With regards to your guest, please tell her you're not looking for feedback from her on any part of your life - and if that's rude to your family you should point out it's pretty rude to invite someone over to stay without the consent of everyone living in the house. You need to also ask your grandmother when her guest will be leaving and if you don't get any clear answers you can ask the guest.