'AITA for being rude towards my MIL or is my husband the real AH?'

MIL: "Are they going to call you off?" Me: "No" or "I won't know until 5:00pm" MIL: "I hope you have a good night." or "I hope you get called off"

Me: "Thank you." This is the same conversation I have with her every weekend. She should know the answers to those questions, but she's old, possibly senile. I get it.

It's my husband that really pisses me off. Anytime, I attempt to explain how his mother's desired visit time negatively impacts me, I'm told 1). Stop whining 2). Everyone is tired of hearing you bitch 3). No one cares 4). Other people work messed up schedules too. 5). Stop putting yourself on a pedestal. 6). She's old. Deal with it. 6). You're an asshole towards my mom.