'AITA for being uncomfortable with my dad's new shirt? My mom says it's funny.' UPDATED

My (19F) dad (45M) is weird. Recent years he's gotten into golfing with some of his camping friends, and is starting to get pretty serious about it. Last year him and his friend bought some Titleist gear, and then shortly after that got a hat in the same Titleist font that says "Titties." I actually thought this hat was super funny and would steal it all the time.
Well the other day I come home from work and my mom asks me if I've seen Dad's new golfing shirt on the table. I hadn't so I go out there to look and he had gotten a Happy Gilmore jersey, and a polo shirt that was filled with various s*x positions. He had both of these proudly displaying on our dining room table. I was really grossed out.
My mom then told me that my little sister (11F) had seen the shirt too. Mom asked her if she knew what it was and my sister responded "I probably shouldn't know" and walked away. I told her that it was gross, inappropriate, and that it shouldn't have been left out for my sister to see. She responded by telling me that she thinks golfers have a high s*x drive and that is funny and just what golfers do.
All of my parents' friends (Ages 43+) think it is hilarious and is excited for him to wear it. All of my friends (Ages 18-21) all think that it is inappropriate and isn't something a dad with a little one should proudly wear, especially in a campground full of young kids.
My mom says I'm overreacting and that it's not that big of a deal. I know he's a grown adult who can wear literally whatever wants, he even has a shirt of a stick figure humping the words "f your feelings." But for some reason this shirt is bothering me, and my friends have come up with some creative ideas on how we can ruin it.
So really, am I overreacting over this shirt?
GumpTheChump wrote:
"Golfers have a high s*x drive" is a new one.
rak526 wrote:
Yeah, never heard that before. Parents sounds like trashy people.
Beginning-Data4676 wrote:
It would be totally fine if he was just wearing it around with his buddies. It got weird when you said your mom already showed it to your 11 year old little sister??? And then to be wearing it around other children. It is inappropriate to use around children, period. NTA.
eat_a_dick_with_pho wrote:
Just point to a few of the images on the shirt and say, "I've tried this position, this one, this one too...and yeah, I wanna try this one now". You'll never see the shirt again.
OP responded:
I'm genuinely going to do this thanks LOL
thatSeveryonedraws wrote:
If he does happen to wear it outside the house you could always loudly mention that you've seen your mom and dad do this position, that one, this other one over here, and remember that time they didn't see you but you caught them doing THAT position? Be sure to throw that in there too.
Small update but my plan worked!!
So today my mom and dad went golfing and he wore the shirt. They left before I was awake so I had to wait till they got home, and I did exactly what I said I was going to do.
I'm sitting on the deck and my dad was walking into the camper so I got up to talk to him.
Me: Hey I've done those before
Dad: Done what?
Me: (Pokes at various spots on his shirt)
Dad: You did not just say that to me, I can't believe you would do that. Get the f out of my camper what's wrong with you. Did you hear what she just said to me?
This is his sense of humor so I wasn't hurt just happy that it worked LOL
He then went into the camper and immediately took the shirt off followed by "There are some truths that I don't need to hear."
Later we're sitting by the fire and he starts telling the story to our friends and starts off with " You wanna know what ruined my day today"
So I think it was a success and don't think he will be wearing that shirt any time soon 🤣
Dangerous-Sir2666 wrote:
Thank you for updating! Absolutely hilarious 🤣.
patrickrenfo29 wrote:
The way he doubled down with “you wanna know what ruined my day” is peak dad energy. I swear they’ll defend a shirt harder than their favorite football team until you crack the right joke.
TokiDokiPanic wrote:
This shirt is like the suburban white boomer man version of the ahegao hoodie.
maptechlady wrote:
The kinds of people that wear this type of shirt own a Ford F15025000 extended-cab truck, hiked up as high as possible on the wheels, with truck nuts attached to the trailer hitch.
Bikes-Golf-Beer wrote:
I actually have this shirt. I only wear it VERY sparingly, in VERY select company, and VERY aware at how cringey and ridiculous it is. I couldn’t imagine wearing it around relatives, coworkers, or strangers. Unless the intent was to make them uncomfortable. And that would make me an AH.