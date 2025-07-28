'AITA for being uncomfortable with my husband’s new friend? It feels like more than friendship.' MAJOR UPDATE

OP responded:

OOP needs to contact Anna's boyfriend to get his side of the story

OOP: A couple of people have mentioned that but I don’t even know his last name. The one and only reason I have to not do that if I could find his info is that the story I got about their break up is that he went psycho. Note just I’m mad at you, but a true mental health episode/crisis. If that’s true I don’t know if I’d be putting her in danger by asking. And I know that’s not my problem but as a victim of both domestic violence and intimate partner violence (NOT WITH MY HUSBAND) I’m unwilling to put her in a position to be physically harmed regardless of what she’s done or not done to me