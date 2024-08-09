'AITA for being ungrateful for my million dollar education?' 'I am a big disappointment.'

"AITA for being ungrateful for my million dollar education?"

I am a pretty mediocre person. I’m 26 and have an office job that I am just okay at & I am slowly trying to save for a home. That should be fine, but compared to my parents and siblings I am a big disappointment.

My parents are first-gen immigrants and successful professionals who have done well in their fields but are not insanely wealthy. My 3 siblings all have very impressive careers.

My parents invested heavily in our education and I wish they hadn’t done that for me, as ungrateful as it sounds. I went to expensive private schools in NYC from preschool through high school, and it wasn’t good for me.