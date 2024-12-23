'AITA for being upset that my boyfriend's family didn’t get me a present to open for Christmas?'

"AITA - boyfriends family didn’t get me a present to open for Christmas?"

I (20f) live with my boyfriend (20f) (together for 3 years) grandparents, mom, and younger brother.

I have lived here since january. I do majority of the housework & I take care of them (get them food, drinks, throw stuff away, their laundry, etc) due to them both using mobility aids. My boyfriend has a full time job and we offer to pay rent or bills but they refuse to take our money.

His grandparents helped me find a lady to sew up my baby blanket and it was $20, they paid for it. They said that was my christmas present. I didnt argue with them of course. His mom didn’t get me anything because she blew all her money on ps5’s and botox.