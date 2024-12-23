'AITA for being upset that my boyfriend's family didn’t get me a present to open for Christmas?'

I (20f) live with my boyfriend (20f) (together for 3 years) grandparents, mom, and younger brother.
I have lived here since january. I do majority of the housework & I take care of them (get them food, drinks, throw stuff away, their laundry, etc) due to them both using mobility aids. My boyfriend has a full time job and we offer to pay rent or bills but they refuse to take our money.
His grandparents helped me find a lady to sew up my baby blanket and it was $20, they paid for it. They said that was my christmas present. I didnt argue with them of course. His mom didn’t get me anything because she blew all her money on ps5’s and botox.
I’m very disappointed because I do more for them and treat them better than the rest of their family, and they didn’t get me a gift to open on Christmas. I only have 2 gifts to open (from my boyfriend and mom) on Christmas. I haven’t been talking to them as much since I found out that’s all they did for me. AITA?
owlss7 writes:
Hm. You only mention your BF is working (and not that you have a job?), and that you don't pay rent or bills, because his family don't accept it.
That means they are being very gracious by letting you live there for free and it's a MASSIVE favor to you financially, and possibly a significant burden to them financially, that this is the arrangement. And it's been nearly a year.
So yeah, I think YTA for expecting gifts on top of free, long-term, room and board with your BF's family. I wonder if the subtext here is jealousy on your part that they did get your BF - their son - more gifts, which would furthermore be inappropriate because naturally they are going to get their own children gifts at Christmas.
Look, it might feel awkward to have so little to open but I don't see how it's their job to make that experience better for you. If you feel unappreciated in the household or that the dynamic you have now is not a healthy one, maybe you ought to move out.
oapg8 writes:
YTA. Yes, you take care of them, but you also live with them free of charge. I think it’s fine to be disappointed but treating them differently is quite entitled. If you don’t like being responsible for helping out around their house, get your own place.