"AITA for being upset that my engagement ring used to belong to my fiancé’s mom?"

I (25F) got engaged to my fiancé (27M) on my birthday. The proposal itself was sweet and the ring is honestly really pretty. It’s around $2k, nice quality, definitely something I would’ve picked if I was shopping.

The problem is…it’s not actually from him. The ring used to be his mom’s. She just bought it for herself back in 2014 on a shopping trip, wore it a bit, then stopped using it. She gave it to him and said he should give it to me. So it’s not like a family heirloom or sentimental thing, it’s basically a “here, I don’t use this anymore, you can have it” type of situation.